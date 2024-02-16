Wabash National Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wabash National to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Wabash National Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Wabash National stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. 900,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.93. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 712,620 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,370,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,785,000 after acquiring an additional 384,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,654,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

