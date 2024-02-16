WAXE (WAXE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One WAXE coin can now be bought for $58.36 or 0.00112491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $366.07 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAXE

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

