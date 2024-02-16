Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $9.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TVTX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 638,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.92. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $619.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $41,494.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $35,783.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,760.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $41,494.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,045 shares of company stock worth $439,024 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

