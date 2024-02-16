Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $161.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,139. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $225.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.69 and a 200-day moving average of $178.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $720,000. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,561,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

