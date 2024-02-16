Wells Fargo & Company Cuts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $97.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s previous close.

CF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,556. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.34.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 36.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.