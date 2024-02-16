Wells Fargo & Company Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $450.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.85.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PANW traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.89. 2,046,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 210.25, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $231,388,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.