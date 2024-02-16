Wells Fargo & Company Trims Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Target Price to $135.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

ALB stock traded up $6.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.46. 2,990,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,355. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $279.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

