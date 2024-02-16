Wells Fargo & Company Trims Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Target Price to $49.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BHF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 134,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,586. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.