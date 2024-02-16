Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Wendy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.59.

Get Wendy's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,954,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.