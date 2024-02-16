Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) to Issue $0.26 Dividend

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2601 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

Wesfarmers Stock Performance

WFAFY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.58. 12,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,977. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. Wesfarmers has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $20.58.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

