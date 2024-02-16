Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) to Issue $0.26 Dividend

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2601 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.
Wesfarmers Stock Performance
WFAFY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.58. 12,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,977. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. Wesfarmers has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $20.58.
About Wesfarmers
