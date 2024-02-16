Wincanton (LON:WIN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.49

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.49 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 447 ($5.65), with a volume of 191642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.48 ($0.06).

Wincanton Stock Up 9,877.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £556.69 million, a PE ratio of 2,133.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 357.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 292.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 719.08.

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

