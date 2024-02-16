WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 11,075 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 626.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,054.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,977. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $392.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

