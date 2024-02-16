WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 23,487 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,758,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,391,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 61,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,466,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.19. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

