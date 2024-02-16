WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 31,128 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,128 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of Radian Group worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

