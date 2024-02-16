WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.69. 1,455,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,263. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.22. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

