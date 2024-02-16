WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.43. 902,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.58 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.