WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.2% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.2% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Infosys Trading Up 0.7 %

INFY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,516,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,409,277. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

