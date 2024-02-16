WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NMI were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NMI by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMIH traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,652. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 18.42%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,910. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

