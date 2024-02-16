WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $513,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $205,528,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after buying an additional 1,059,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after buying an additional 929,148 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after buying an additional 801,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.92 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.42 and a 200 day moving average of $150.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

