WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,496 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.8% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $10.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $473.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,307,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,874,225. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $488.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $383.67 and a 200 day moving average of $336.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.01, for a total value of $9,467,322.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.01, for a total transaction of $9,467,322.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 943,699 shares of company stock worth $358,437,552. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

