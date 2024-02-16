WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,102 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 80,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,456,000 after acquiring an additional 327,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $4,268,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $2,433,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $3.43 on Friday, reaching $309.08. 1,436,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,936. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

