WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $5.07 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2,178.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,696 shares of company stock worth $3,345,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4 %

ADP stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,640. The company has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.38 and its 200-day moving average is $239.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

