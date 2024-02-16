WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of ManpowerGroup at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 14.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MAN stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.35. 350,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,708. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.23. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $88.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

