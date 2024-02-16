WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 143,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,000. Capri makes up approximately 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.12% of Capri as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth $3,253,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth $8,520,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth $204,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth $2,262,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

