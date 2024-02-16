WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 2,673 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.30. 915,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $338.68. The firm has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

