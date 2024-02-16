WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 595,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,342,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.0% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. 24,341,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,727,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

