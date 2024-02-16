WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 203,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,706,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.12% of ExlService at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ExlService by 5.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 16.0% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ExlService by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ExlService by 13.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of EXLS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.57. 694,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,525. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $35.94.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

