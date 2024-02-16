WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 21,184 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778,194 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $127,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,567 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $7,264,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $9,202,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,530,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,379,000 after acquiring an additional 672,806 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.38. 24,443,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,684,197. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

