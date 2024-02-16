Wiser Wealth Management Inc Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 510.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,723. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2617 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

