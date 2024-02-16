Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 478,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SVII. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 132,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,212. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

