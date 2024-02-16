Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 350,060 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,060 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Two Harbors Investment worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 107.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWO. StockNews.com lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $42,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,153.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $42,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,153.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $29,028.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,417 shares of company stock valued at $763,755. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TWO stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -90.00%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also

