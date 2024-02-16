Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 63,504 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,504 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.08% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 153,495 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 79,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 326,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,316 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYMT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 462,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,516. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 12.41 and a quick ratio of 12.41. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.96.

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

