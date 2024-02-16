Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 80,079 Shares of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,079 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Capital Acquisition were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DECA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Capital Acquisition by 10.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $698,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DECA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,770. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

