Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 11,133 Shares of TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 566,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TenX Keane Acquisition worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in TenX Keane Acquisition by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 136,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in TenX Keane Acquisition by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 438,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 135,675 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC grew its stake in TenX Keane Acquisition by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kim LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TenX Keane Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENK remained flat at $10.99 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. TenX Keane Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

About TenX Keane Acquisition

TenX Keane Acquisition focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

