Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $23,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.91. 114,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,034. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.30 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.89.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

