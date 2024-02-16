Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Reaches $0.0848 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $2.86 billion and approximately $1.69 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for $0.0848 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,678,813,527 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,667,358,353.62788 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.08447972 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,081,399.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

