Wrapped TRON Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $11.71 billion and $1.08 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,056,061,837 coins and its circulating supply is 88,056,060,944 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,061,412,591.62854 with 88,061,405,043.52 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.13166131 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,271,259.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

