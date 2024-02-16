Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Trading 0.9% Higher

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €13.50 ($14.52) and last traded at €13.26 ($14.26). Approximately 33,283 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €13.14 ($14.13).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.04. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.78.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan and savings contracts, advance loans, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

