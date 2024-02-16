XYO Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $83.07 million and approximately $971,415.75 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00015576 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00013905 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,942.30 or 0.99927818 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.68 or 0.00166751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009053 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000727 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00610998 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,117,974.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.