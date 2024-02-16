Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.05%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Yelp Trading Down 13.2 %

YELP stock traded down $5.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,380. Yelp has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,152 shares of company stock worth $2,110,152 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 12,790.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after buying an additional 1,259,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after buying an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Yelp by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after buying an additional 579,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 974,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after buying an additional 287,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.