Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

YELP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Get Yelp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YELP

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of YELP traded down $6.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.02. 2,964,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,834. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $1,162,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,152 shares of company stock worth $2,110,152 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Yelp by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,754 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $55,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Yelp by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 142,098 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 57,168 shares during the period. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its position in Yelp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 641,660 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $30,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.