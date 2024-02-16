Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Sells $1,149,515.63 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,149,515.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,800.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,704 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $156,859.04.

NASDAQ ZG traded down $3.08 on Friday, reaching $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 971,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,601. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Zillow Group by 50.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

