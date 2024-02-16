Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells $178,988.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $283,571.30.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Dan Spaulding sold 5,032 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $200,172.96.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 971,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,601. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 1.89. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $59.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

