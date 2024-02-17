1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 3.0 %

FLWS stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $625.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.20 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

Insider Activity at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In related news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,615,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,412,000 after buying an additional 42,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

