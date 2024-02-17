10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.45. 2,487,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,194. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,367,020.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,367,020.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $150,129.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,526. 10.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,099.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 244,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

