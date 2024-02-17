6,317 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,553,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $4,394,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 738,693 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

