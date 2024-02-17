AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.94

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 20364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.