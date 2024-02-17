adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $97.70

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.70 and traded as low as $93.11. adidas shares last traded at $94.18, with a volume of 30,480 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

adidas Trading Up 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day moving average of $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.52 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in adidas by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in adidas by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in adidas by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

