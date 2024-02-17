Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Tops $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $72.90 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00112587 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00019878 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006755 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000098 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

