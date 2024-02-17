Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.59. 4,406,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,582. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $279.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.59 and a 200 day moving average of $149.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Albemarle by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

